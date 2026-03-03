More protests against strikes in Iran as security tightens in DC

Protests continued Tuesday as the U.S. steps up security at home and issues new alerts overseas, days after the bombing campaign in Iran began.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was near the White House where a heightened security posture is visible. The fencing in the area is tied to construction, but police cruisers with lights on are stationed nearby.

What we know:

As the conflict expands, the Department of Homeland Security is warning about the potential for lone‑wolf or cyberattacks. The State Department says it does not anticipate offering direct U.S.‑assisted departures from Iran but has posted updated travel guidance online. On Monday, officials also urged all U.S. citizens to leave several Middle Eastern countries. The Washington Post reports growing frustration among Americans trying to get out, saying they felt there wasn’t enough warning.

Travel disruptions are also hitting the region. Gulf carriers, including Qatar Airways and Emirates, have canceled direct flights out of Dulles as portions of Middle Eastern airspace close.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the White House Monday night after President Trump said "Operation Epic Fury" could last four to five weeks, and longer if needed. Some demonstrators grew emotional, telling FOX 5 they have family in Iran. Others called on Congress to impeach the president, accusing him of escalating the conflict and acting illegally.

The State Department is urging anyone traveling abroad to exercise caution and to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive real‑time safety updates from U.S. embassies.

