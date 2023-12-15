More Black female cops allege harassment, mistreatment, retaliation in DC police department.

Inappropriate behavior, unwanted sexual advances, and fear of retaliation are just a few of the many terms being described in a recent lawsuit brought against the Metropolitan Police Department.

The serious allegations are not the first either for the department, but this most recent lawsuit claims that MPD harbors a culture of sexual harassment and sexism — not to mention retaliation for reporting such behavior.

The three plaintiffs are all Black women; two are current officers and one is a civilian employee.

They told FOX 5 that their supervising officers often subjected them to inappropriate sexual advances and comments.

The lawsuit alleges a pattern where women at the department were being "subjected to constant hyper-scrutiny" and "disciplined for the smallest infraction" after they reported inappropriate behavior.

The plaintiffs also say they were treated in the same way as 10 women who filed a class-action lawsuit over two years ago.

That pending lawsuit seeks $100 million from the department and also alleges that Black women were ignored or retaliated against when they reported harassment and discrimination to the Equal Employment Opportunity Department.

One of the women describes one particular incident involving a lieutenant, who was her superior, when she first started as a midnight police officer.

"There was a big conference table, and he tried to say well there are no cameras in here, so you can bend over on this table, and we can have sex," officer Brandy Smith recalled. "What saved me that night was a dispatcher who asked me if I was clear to respond to a call, and that’s how I feel like I ended up getting out of there. But I feel like if that didn’t happen, I probably would’ve ended up being raped."

"This man used to tell me that if I told anybody he would make sure I wouldn’t have a job," she added.

The three women are asking the city for $2 million each in damages.

FOX 5 has reached out to MPD and the attorney general's office, but they don't comment on pending litigation.



