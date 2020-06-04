More barriers going up in DC around parts of Lafayette Square, Ellipse as protests enter 7th day

More fencing was being erected around some of the most visited parts of nation’s capital Thursday following another night of protests in response to the death of George Floyd. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said that the barriers were going up around parts of Lafayette Square, President’s Park and the Ellipse. Alnwick said the National Park Service called the fencing temporary.

Thousands of protesters hit the streets of the nation's capital Wednesday night in what were mostly peaceful demonstrations although many did stretch beyond the 11 p.m. curfew that was in place in the District.

Alnwick was near Lafayette Square Thursday morning where a small group of protesters clashed with troops that appeared to be National Guard members along H Street across from St. John's Episcopal Church. Alnwick said several dozen protesters were lined up on one side of the barrier that closed off the square while the National Guard troops were lined up on the other side. At one point, protesters threw water and plastic bottles over the fencing at the troops. Alnwick said several people in the group of protesters appeared to scold one of the individuals who threw the bottles.

The calmer protests came a day after prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the Floyd case. The most serious charge filed Wednesday was an accusation of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck. The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

