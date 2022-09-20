Moose twins, mama moose captured on Voyageurs Wolf Project trail cam

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is celebrating a first: it captured video of a mother moose and her twins on a trail camera.

The project says it rarely gets video of moose, and getting moose with their calves is much, much rarer.

The good news, according to the Wolf Project, is the video is from mid-July, meaning the calves were getting close to being 100 days old.

Moose are typically born in mid-May and nearly 50% of moose newborns don’t make it to 50 days. Most hooved animals in the wild struggle to make it to 50 days as they are vulnerable to predators and other causes of death.

However, the 100-day mark usually means they will survive into adulthood.

So the Wolf Project is hopeful they can find them on camera again soon when they reach 100 days old.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project through the University of Minnesota aimed at furthering understanding of wolf behavior, specifically how wolf spends their summer.