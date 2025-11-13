Monumental launches website for Capital One Arena upgrades

The Brief Monumental Sports launched DistrictMomentum.com to showcase Capital One Arena’s renovation. Fans can view renderings, virtual tours and details of upgrades, from wi‑fi to concessions. The three‑phase project is set for completion by summer 2027.



Monumental Sports has launched a new website highlighting the transformation of Capital One Arena.

The site, DistrictMomentum.com, gives fans a look at renderings and virtual tours as upgrades are made.

$800 million renovation project

What we know:

The announcement marks a big about-face from three years ago, when a proposal surfaced to move the Washington Capitals and Wizards to Virginia. Instead, D.C. leaders agreed to provide $515 million toward the $800 million renovation project seen as key to revitalizing downtown.

Planned improvements include stronger wi fi and better cell service inside the bowl, facial recognition software to speed up security lines, and more concessions with more food options. The players’ locker room and training facility have already been upgraded.

Summer 2027 end date

The next phase will include revamping suites for a VIP experience and redoing the entire concourse.

The work is being done in three phases, with completion expected by summer 2027.

