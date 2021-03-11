Montgomery, Prince George’s to announce if following Gov. Hogan’s plan to lift capacity limits

Montgomery and Prince George's Counties' leaders are expected to announce on Thursday whether they will follow Governor Hogan's plan to lift capacity limits on Friday. Several other counties, including Anne Arundel and Howard Counties have confirmed they will.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's announcement on Tuesday that the state would lift capacity limits on places like businesses, churches, and gyms took local leaders across the state by surprise. FOX 5 was told the decision sent some of them scrambling, trying to figure out what localities can do in their own jurisdictions.

Originally, there was confusion on whether the Governor's executive order would even allow county leaders to still implement their own local restrictions, FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports. Mike Ricci, a spokesperson for Governor Hogan, affirmed once more, localities could in fact do so.

Advertisement

However, several local leaders and officials tell FOX 5, the executive order's language still ends all local restrictions at 5 p.m. Friday. This means any counties wishing to keep certain restrictions in place, would need to re-implement their own measures. Anne Arundel's County Executive said this can be problematic for a county like Montgomery County, which cannot implement a county executive order, until that order is approved by the county council. With previous executive orders issued, County Executive Marc Elrich would unveil his executive order during the week, and the county council would vote to approve the following week. County sources tell FOX 5 their leaders spent the day meeting with attorneys on Wednesday to see what actions Montgomery County could take to ensure their local restrictions won't expire this weekend — or whether the county council can take action.

County Executive Marc Elrich is expected to address this in a regularly COVID-19 update news conference leaders hold with members of the press on Thursdays. Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks plans to make an announcement at a Thursday morning news conference.

Howard County's Executive Calvin Ball announced on Wednesday Howard County will align with governor's plans. "We will continue watching our data very closely over the next two weeks and if aligning with the Governor's decision is detrimental to the health and welfare of our residents, we will not hesitate to reimpose restrictions," County Executive Ball wrote in a statement.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman told FOX 5 they are also aligning with the Governor's guidance, however he will keep social gathering restrictions (limited to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors) in place.

"At this point we're close enough to the end of this thing that I just don't believe, in our case, that it's really worth the fight and worth all of the confusion and all of the divisiveness that it causes when a county goes a separate direction. And it's really difficult and complicated for the businesses as well," Pittman told FOX 5 on Wednesday.