Authorities say 40 occupants of a Montgomery County women’s shelter have been displaced after a fire inside the ceiling over the bathrooms.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire was reported at the shelter in the 16000 block of Crabbs Branch Way on Thursday morning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Montgomery County women’s shelter fire displaces 40 (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Piringer said an overheated fan motor in the ceiling sparked the blaze. The occupants and staff were all able to make it out without injury.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security is assisting the displaced occupants.