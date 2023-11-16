Montgomery County will reimburse you to install security cameras. Here’s how it works

In an effort to help reduce crime in Montgomery County, leaders announced a new public safety program that will reimburse residents and businesses in certain areas who install security cameras.

The Police-Private Security Camera Program will reimburse eligible residents up to $250, and eligible businesses and nonprofits up to $1,250, for a security camera installation.

The program launched on November 15 with $255,000 in funding for the current fiscal year. Officials say could lead to over 1,000 new cameras installed in key areas with increased crime around the Montgomery County.

The areas covered by the program were selected based on public safety indicators, including crime levels.

Montgomery County will reimburse you to install security cameras. Here’s how.

"This program not only empowers residents and business owners but also establishes a collaborative partnership between our community and law enforcement," said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones in a statement. "By installing surveillance cameras, participants can actively assist law enforcement in ensuring public safety. Together, we are fostering a more secure community."

Security cameras purchased under this program are required to meet minimum technical and video quality standards as outlined on the MCPD website.

If approved for the program, participants must retain video footage for seven days, and cameras must be installed on the exterior of a building and be waterproof to ensure optimal use.

Additionally, applicants must agree in writing that the security camera will not be used for the purpose of recording private property not owned by the applicant.

If the applicant is a business or a nonprofit organization, they must agree in writing to post notice prominently to alert visitors of the existence of the security camera.

To participate, individuals, businesses, or nonprofit organizations must register online. Vulnerable areas, identified during the registration process, will determine eligibility for the program. Residents must purchase and install their security cameras before applying for reimbursement.

