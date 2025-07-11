Montgomery County warns of immigration scams

The Brief Scammers target immigrants seeking visas, work permits or green cards. Victims lose money and face identity theft risks. Police warn against upfront payments and fake services.



What we know:

Montgomery County Police are warning residents about immigration scams targeting those seeking visas, work permits or green cards.

Investigators say scammers often demand upfront fees for services that are never delivered. In some cases, fraudsters also collect personal information, increasing the risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

Signs of immigration scams

Vague commitments and terms of service. Genuine immigration professionals provide clear contracts and official documents, including fee structures.

Promises seem unrealistic or the process appears unusually fast.

Fraudsters claim to be law enforcement and threaten arrest if they don’t pay a fine, typically in Gift Cards and Other Untraceable Payment Methods.

Prevention tips

Seek assistance from licensed immigration attorneys or accredited organizations. Verify the legitimacy of immigration services or attorneys by checking their credentials and online reviews.

Avoid paying large sums of money before services are rendered. Legitimate professionals charge fees as the process progresses. See the Advanced Fee Scam.

To avoid identity theft, share personal information only with trusted sources.

Consult official government websites (e.g., USCIS in the U.S.) for accurate immigration information.

Victims can r eport scams here.