Montgomery County to work on COVID-19 vaccine plan for kids

Leaders in Montgomery County are beginning to address plans to vaccinate children now that Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for kids ages 5 to 11.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pfizer said Monday that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon.

At a meeting Monday, acting chief health officer Dr. James Bridgers, Jr. said the county is looking forward to administering a "robust" plan for unvaccinated youth.

Bridgers, Jr. said the county is targeting 58,000 to 65,000 mostly elementary school aged children from 5 to 11-years-old.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS ROLL BACK STRICTER QUARANTINE POLICY

"I for one will be among the first in line," said Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz when discussing vaccinating his children once the vaccine is authorized. "It's not a coincidence that the states with the highest rates of vaccination have the lowest incidences of death and community spread. It's just one plus one equals two."

Advertisement

Montgomery County is at a 'substantial' risk for community transmission with a positivity rate of 3.5 percent. CDC data says 88.2 percent of Montgomery County's eligible population is fully vaccinated.