Montgomery County to introduce measure requiring essential business workers, customers to wear face masks

Leaders in Montgomery County are introducing regulations that would require face mask coverings be worn in public spaces to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, councilmembers are introducing a new Board of Health regulation that would require employees and customers of essential businesses to wear the face coverings when interacting with customers or coworkers.

The regulation will be introduced during the Montgomery County Council’s virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 14.

There would be two phases of the regulation. The first would begin on April 16 and would require essential businesses to provide masks for employees who work outside of the employee’s residence, and employees will be required to wear masks when interacting with customers or coworkers. The second would begin on April 23 and would require customers to wear face coverings when visiting essential businesses

"Workers at grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores and other essential businesses are putting their lives at risk to keep us all fed and cared for during this emergency," said Councilmember Hans Riemer in a statement. "We must do everything we can to protect them. Combined with keeping our distance, staying home as much as possible, and washing our hands, wearing a mask helps protect both the wearer and those around them."

