Montgomery County to install more 5G cell phone antennas

Montgomery County Council is one step closer to installing more 5G cell phone antennas – as close as 30 ft. away from a residential area.

In Potomac, Maryland, Vicki Huo told FOX 5 she’s been living in her home since the 80s and about seven year ago, cell phone antenna was accidentally installed right in front of her home.

A Montgomery County website says the antenna was supposed to go across the street.

For years, Huo claims she’s been fighting, unsuccessfully, for the county and phone provider to move the antenna.

"Ten years ago they did not have right process. And how are, at that time they were only going to install two or 300 polls. Now they will be installing thousands of polls. How are they going to be able to make sure their process is right?" said Huo.

Montgomery County is considering a zoning amendment that would allow "small" 5G antennas polls as "limited use," 30 ft. away from a residential area. The pole would have to replace a pre-existing utility pole, streetlight pole or an approved parking lot light pole. There would be height and width requirements.

The county gives examples of what this would look like, including these antennas in other areas:

Opponents question antenna exposure health safety and say some are eye sours. They also question 5G antenna affordability. The City of Takoma Park submitted an opposition letter – questioning regulation and inspection, among other concerns.

Supporters say this is needed to answer the growing demand for bandwidth, improve equity and the digital divide as more people use cell phones, driverless cars and wireless appliances.

"What ‘ZTA 19-07’ will actually do is make these polls legal everywhere. In other words, the county has turned its back on regulation for years, the county council has ignored this problem for years. Now 19-07 will just simply say we’re going to make it legal and we’re going to continue to do it," said Rick Myer with "Montgomery County Coalition for the Control of Cell Towers."

Councilmember Hans Riemer is the main sponsor of the Amendment.

"If we block that or prohibit that, we’re just not going to have good wireless service in Montgomery County. D.C. has done it. Virginia has done it. Prince George’s has done it. Montgomery County has to do it too," Councilmember Riemer.

In the Montgomery County Memorandum says Prince George’s County requires "small" 5G Antennas 30ft. from a house and 150 ft. from a school. D.C. is noted as requiring 10 ft. from a building and Fairfax County: 10 ft. from a right of way. Montgomery County officials say Arlington has no setback limits.

When FOX 5 asked whether 5G antennas would be guaranteed, we were told 4G antennas could also be installed as well.

Some council members want to hold an official vote before the council’s August recess.

