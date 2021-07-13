Maryland unemployment ruling expected today

A judge in Baltimore will hear arguments in a lawsuit aimed at halting Maryland Governor Larry Hogan from ending enhanced federal unemployment benefits.

READ MORE: Judge blocks Hogan's early expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits

Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a temporary restraining order on July 3 – hours before the benefits were slated to expire at midnight.

The order said that the governor can’t take Maryland out of the programs for 10 days.

READ MORE: Early end to unemployment benefits continues to cause ‘panic’ for unemployed Maryland workers

Part of the federal government’s response to the pandemic has been increasing unemployment to help people struggling to find work – an increase of $300 more a week to unemployment recipients.

On June 1, Hogan announced that unemployment benefits would end for Marylanders before they were expected to expire in September.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Some business owners say they’re unable to meet soaring demand because of a worker shortage – and that unemployment benefits are deterring people from returning to work.

