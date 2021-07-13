2 law enforcement officers shot outside Baltimore shopping center
BALTIMORE, Md. - Two law-enforcement officers were taken to a local hospital after being shot outside a Baltimore shopping center on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County police.
The officers’ conditions have not been released, nor have they been identified.
A suspect was also taken to a local hospital.
Police have established a staging area near the Security Square Mall.
This is a breaking news update – we will have additional details as they become available.
