Montgomery County rolls out COVID-19 testing campaign in schools

Montgomery County Schools are rolling out a new program aimed at getting more students tested for COVID-19.

The 'Say Yes to the Test' campaign encourages families to consent for their children to receive free COVID-19 testing at their schools.

Officials say more testing helps keep schools open and students and staff healthy.

A event fair will take place at Paint Branch High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for those eligible.