Montgomery County restoring indoor mask order

The Montgomery County council on Thursday voted unanimously to give the county’s top health official the authority to introduce mandatory masks indoors – and he says he wants to begin implementing it.

Shortly after the meeting, county sent out a press release indicating that the order would be in effect on Saturday morning starting at 12:01 a.m.

Dr. Travis Gayles said that the county is now rated for "substantial transmission," according to Centers for Disease Control standards.

At "substantial transmission," the CDC says, people should begin wearing masks indoors.

Montgomery County had hovered at "moderate" for several days while its neighbors in Prince George’s, Charles, and Frederick counties advanced to "substantial."

