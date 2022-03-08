Montgomery County Public Schools expected to vote on 'mask optional' policy

Montgomery County Public Schools is expected to vote on a 'mask optional' policy Tuesday.

The County's Board of Education is expected to vote at their meeting later today.

"The changes to our mask policy will be welcome to some and it may be worrying to others," school officials say in a press release. "There will be students, teachers and administrators who want or need to continue to mask in our schools. We must respect that."

"As a district, we expect our MCPS community to respect individual decisions about whether to mask or unmask at this time," the release continued. "Our staff and students must model kindness, acceptance and inclusivity. MCPS will work assiduously in communication with students, staff and families to ensure we all know the importance of respecting the individual decision to wear a mask or not wear a mask if the decision to make them optional occurs."

School officials say they anticipate masks to be optional on school buses, at sporting events and during in-person performances.

The County says quarantine and isolation periods have been reduced from 10 days to five days.

"MCPS will monitor virus conditions in our county and schools," officials said. "Should there be a need to shift masking guidance, decisions will be made in collaboration with our local and state health partners, as well as the MCPS COVID-19 Advisory Team."