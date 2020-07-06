Montgomery County pools open today
BETHESDA, Md. - Montgomery County pools are opening today with a number of restrictions in place as part of phase two of the reopening process.
The guidelines are designed to help protect against spreading COVID-19.
The pools will only be available for pass holders, who will be able to swim for two-hour sessions between noon and 8 p.m.
Indoor pools will be available for lap swimming only – and they will be available for two-hour sessions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
You must make a reservation by clicking here. Instructions on reservations can be found here.
Some guidelines include:
- Anyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering while on the pool deck or in common areas, but they will not be required in the water
- Family groups must stay together, and maintain six feet of distance from other groups or individuals
- Hot tubs and saunas will remain closed
- Fitness rooms at aquatic centers will remain closed
- Wading pools – or kiddie pools – will remain closed
- Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets
- Shared equipment, such as kickboards, will not be available
- Restrooms will be available, but people should minimize their time in those areas
Additional details on pool hour, locations and passes, can be obtained by clicking here.