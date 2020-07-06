Montgomery County pools open today

Montgomery County pools are opening today with a number of restrictions in place as part of phase two of the reopening process.

The guidelines are designed to help protect against spreading COVID-19.

READ MORE: Montgomery County phase 2 reopening underway

The pools will only be available for pass holders, who will be able to swim for two-hour sessions between noon and 8 p.m.

Indoor pools will be available for lap swimming only – and they will be available for two-hour sessions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: Montgomery County businesses charging COVID-19 fees

You must make a reservation by clicking here. Instructions on reservations can be found here.

Some guidelines include:

Advertisement

- Anyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering while on the pool deck or in common areas, but they will not be required in the water

- Family groups must stay together, and maintain six feet of distance from other groups or individuals

- Hot tubs and saunas will remain closed

- Fitness rooms at aquatic centers will remain closed

- Wading pools – or kiddie pools – will remain closed

- Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets

- Shared equipment, such as kickboards, will not be available

- Restrooms will be available, but people should minimize their time in those areas

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Additional details on pool hour, locations and passes, can be obtained by clicking here.



