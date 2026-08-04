The Brief Police warn residents about imposter scams. Scammers tell victims their money isn’t safe. Authorities say government will never ask for gold bars.



Montgomery County police are warning residents about imposter scams in which callers pressure victims into handing over money or gold bars to strangers.

In a message posted on social media, Sgt. Petty of the department’s Financial Crimes Section said the scams are run by organized criminal call centers overseas. He said investigators are working to stop them but need the public’s help.

Petty said scammers often pose as representatives from a bank, police department or government agency. They claim a victim’s money is not safe and instruct them to give cash or valuables to a courier, something he stressed is always a scam.

Montgomery County police warn about gold bar scams (Montgomery County Police Department)

He urged people not to respond to unsolicited text messages, avoid clicking suspicious links and be wary of unexpected phone calls demanding immediate action. Petty said anyone who is told to withdraw money, buy gold or hand valuables to a stranger should recognize it as a scam.

Authorities emphasized that the government and police will never ask for gold bars, cash or other valuables. They encouraged residents to speak with a trusted family member or friend before making financial decisions.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.