Montgomery County police veteran Marc Yamada nominated to be next chief

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is nominating a new police chief Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Marc Yamada is expected to take over for Chief Marcus Jones when he retires at the end of the month.

Yamada has been part of the county’s police department for 35 years.

"Marc embodies the qualities we need in our next police chief," Elrich said at a press event with Yamada on Wednesday.. He added that Yamada, "is not just a skilled officer, but a true public servant."

Elrich thanked Chief Jones for his nearly four decades of public service to Montgomery County. "We are committed to selecting a candidate who will uphold Chief Jones’ legacy of excellence by continuing to enhance public safety across our community and keeping our residents safe," he said.

If the Council confirms him, Yamada will become the first Japanese-American to lead the department. They are scheduled to interview the County Executive’s nominee for police chief on Tuesday, June 11.