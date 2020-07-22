Montgomery County police trying to ID body found in Potomac River

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a body that was found in the Potomac River on Tuesday.

Police and rescue personnel recovered the body around 7:06 p.m. in the evening after it had been spotted by passing kayaker in the Wet Bottom area of the river south of Great Falls.

The investigation by detectives has determined the following:

- The decedent is believed to be a male

- of Indian or Pakistani descent

- in his early to mid-30s

- approximately 5’08” tall and weighing approximately 207 pounds

According to police, the body doesn’t match anyone on their missing person case files.

If you have any information that might help police identify him, call (240) 773-5070.

