Montgomery County police searching for suspect accused of exposing self to teen on bus

Montgomery County police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen on a Ride On bus.

Police responded to the Wheaton bus loop in the 11000 block of Veirs Mill Road around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 following a report of a sexual assault that took place on a Ride On bus. A teenage victim told police that a man exposed himself while on the bus and then began touching the victim inappropriately.

The teen told the bus driver what happened, and the driver immediately pulled over. They called police and met with officers at the Wheaton bus loop where the teen's mom was waiting to pick them up.

News of the incident has some riders feeling shaken and upset.

"[I’m] kind of scared," rider Izzy Lopez said. "I don't know what he looks like, so it makes me want to be more observant of my surroundings."

"When I hear stuff like that, it really shows how dark the world is," Joshua Wangwe told FOX 5.

The suspect was last seen getting off the bus at Connecticut Avenue and University Boulevard West and remains at large. He is described as a Black male, approximately six feet tall, wearing a red Washington Nationals cap, gray shorts and a Winnie the Pooh shirt.

"It makes me not want to take the bus because that's my way of transportation. I don't drive yet, and so for me, it's like I’ve got to watch where I'm at, I’ve got to make sure," Lora Liao said. "If I would have seen that, it would have traumatized me. I could only imagine how it is for everyone on the bus."

Detectives are still looking for the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying him. They also believe there may be more victims who haven’t come forward yet.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the "www.p3tips.com" link at the top of the page or should call 1-866-411-8477