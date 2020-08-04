Montgomery County police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Friendship Heights

article

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Friendship Heights.

Laurel Elliot Strong was last seen by her family leaving her Warwick Place home on foot at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Laurel is described as 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information on Laurel's whereabouts, contact police at 301-279-8000.