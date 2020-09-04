Montgomery County police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

article

Montgomery County officials are asking the public for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Ashley Roa was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday.

She is described as 5'02" tall, around 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Roa is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

Callers may remain anonymous.

