Big fight breaks out at Seneca Valley High School football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County police responded to a football game at Seneca Valley High School Friday night for the report of a group of people fighting.
Officers confirmed there were multiple fights, but have not confirmed reports of gunshots fired at this time.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported a 15-year-old male to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX 5's chopper flew over the scene around 9:45 p.m.
The football game was canceled early. Police say the game was against Seneca Valley and Northwest, who are rival schools, but they say they don’t know if that contributed to fights.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.