Montgomery County police respond after maskless customer reportedly spat on employee

A customer at Brew Belly in Olney has been “banned for life” after he reportedly spat on an employee who told him he needed to wear a mask.

Governor Larry Hogan recently expanded Maryland's mask order to include indoor and outdoor spaces at businesses.

Montgomery County police say they responded to the location after a reported second-degree assault.

The restaurant indicated that the person had been arrested, but police offered a correction, saying he wasn’t charged because officers did not witness the incident.

The restaurant reported the incident on their Facebook page, describing the customer as “enraged and abusive” after being told he must wear a mask.

Police issued the person a “no-trespassing notice” and warned him that a violation of that order could end in his arrest.

The owner thanked the patrons at the establishment who stepped in during the incident.