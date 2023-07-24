Montgomery County police release photos of suspect wanted in convenience store robbery

The Montgomery County Police Department has released photos of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a convenience store.

Police say that between Friday, May 26, 2023 and Tuesday, May 30, 2023, a suspect broke a lower window of the News & Valet shop in the 1300 block of East West Highway in Silver Spring with a rock while it was closed, went inside and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Detectives have since released photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 50 years old, 5’10" tall, 180 pounds, with facial hair, wearing a black hooded jacket, white skull cap, camouflage pants and gray athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.