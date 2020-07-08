Montgomery County police reform under the microscope

Dozens spoke at a virtual council meeting Tuesday to introduce a police reform bill Montgomery County.

The legislation was proposed earlier this year by councilmember Will Jawando and features four components.

The bill would ban the use of chokeholds, prohibit officers from striking any handcuffed or restrained person, would allow other officers to intervene if they witness wrongdoing and would change the standard of the use of deadly force from reasonable to necessary.

The public safety committee will take up the legislation on Thursday.