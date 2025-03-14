Montgomery County police investigating string of car break-ins

The Brief Montgomery County police are investigating a string of car break-ins in one Silver Spring neighborhood. One of the incidents was caught on camera. The thieves were seen smashing a window and stealing items out of the person's trunk. Montgomery County police are asking anyone with information to call them.



Police in Montgomery County say thieves in the area have broken into several cars and stolen items from them. One of those incidents was caught on camera in Silver Spring.

Video Evidence:

The person who captured video of one of the break-ins lives in the Belvedere Apartment community near Belvedere Boulevard and Georgia Avenue. They saw the crime unfolding around 3 a.m. on Monday.

The two suspects appear to have broken the rear window of a red SUV and stolen items out of a crate in the trunk. Moments later, they walk to another car.

Montgomery County police say this isn’t the first car break-in in the neighborhood.

They say thieves also broke into cars on nearby Hildarose Drive twice this week and last month, and there was another car break-in on McKenney Avenue this past Saturday.

Local perspective:

People who live in the neighborhood say they are sick and tired of the ongoing crime.

"It’s rough," one neighbor whose car was recently broken into told FOX 5. "Financially, it’s rough and it’s scary."

That neighbor said his car window, and those of several other cars near his, was broken.

Montgomery County police ask anyone with information to call them.