Montgomery County police investigating possible drive-by shooting at Rockville hotel
article
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police are continuing their investigation into a possible drive-by shooting at an extended stay hotel in Rockville on New Year's Eve.
Authorities say a person shot was outside of the Extended Stay America Hotel on Research Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police have not indicated whether they have any suspect information at this time. The victim remains hospitalzed.