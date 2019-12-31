Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County police investigating possible drive-by shooting at Rockville hotel

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC
article

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police are continuing their investigation into a possible drive-by shooting at an extended stay hotel in Rockville on New Year's Eve.

Authorities say a person shot was outside of the Extended Stay America Hotel on Research Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have not indicated whether they have any suspect information at this time. The victim remains hospitalzed.