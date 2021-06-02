Synagogue's pro-Israel banner vandalized, prompting Montgomery County police investigation

article

Montgomery County police are investigating after a pro-Israel banner was torn down outside of a synagogue in Potomac.

Police say the vandalism at Har Shalom was reported on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

A photo shows where the banned – which read "Har Shalom supports Israel" – was ripped down.

The synagogue at 11510 Falls Road does not have surveillance cameras, so police say they want to hear from anyone who might have a camera facing the building.

