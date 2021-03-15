US Capitol police officer suspended after anti-Semitic reading material found near work area

A U.S. Capitol police officer has been suspended after anti-Semitic reading material was discovered near his work area on Sunday.

Officials say USCP Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman suspended the officer Monday.

The officer will remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation that is being conducted by the USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility.

"We take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously. Once this matter was brought to my attention, I immediately ordered the officer to be suspended until the Office of Professional Responsibility can thoroughly investigate," said Acting Chief Pittman.

