Student's anti-Semitic video 'antithetical' to campus values, George Washington University says

George Washington University leaders are speaking out against an anti-Semitic video posted by a student.

The seven-second Snapchat video starts with a male student off-camera asking a female student “What are we going to do to Israel?”

The woman replies by saying “We’re gonna [expletive] bomb Israel, bro.” A graphic on the video says, “Hot Girl Rosh Hashanah.”

The university posted a statement Wednesday after The Hatchet student newspaper reported news of the video.

"Comments from a GW student posted on social media are disturbing and hateful, and they are antithetical to our university’s core values of diversity and respect. We will not tolerate anti-Semitism or any form of bigotry on our campuses," the university said in the statement. "As we continue to gather more information about this incident and provide support to our students, I urge all members of our GW community to take seriously our responsibility to uphold our values and demonstrate them in our words and actions."

University officials say there is no threat to campus following the video. No word yet on how the student will be disciplined.