Montgomery County police ID victims in Christmas Day Damascus double homicide

Montgomery County police have released the identities of a man and a woman who were found dead after what police called a domestic-related homicide in Damascus on Christmas Day.

Police responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Kemptown Road around 7:52 a.m.

They say 84-year-old Bruce Tucker told dispatcher that he’d shot his wife, 54-year-old Deborah Tucker, and that he planned on shooting himself.

When they arrived, police tried to make contact with the residents.

After no one responded, police found the pair suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shootings.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.

