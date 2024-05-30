Montgomery County police fatally shoot man inside Silver Spring apartment

Authorities say police officers in Montgomery County have fatally shot a man inside an apartment in Silver Spring.

Officers say a person called them around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday night to report that a family member was in distress and inside a residence with his mother in the apartment complex in the 3300 block of Hampton Point Drive.

Shiera Goff, spokesperson for Montgomery County Police, said shots were heard coming from the residence as officers responded. SWAT officers began negotiations with the gunman until Montgomery County police made the decision to enter the residence sometime after 2 a.m.

The gunman was shot by officers inside and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. It is unclear at this time what prompted the officers to enter.

Exclusive video shared with FOX 5 shows heavily armed vehicles and officers responding to the scene. Goff said the gunman’s mother is safe and unharmed.

Thomas Lester, spokesperson for the Maryland Attorney General’s office said the office is working with Maryland State Police and Montgomery County police. He said his office will identify the man killed, and the officers involved in the shooting. Lester said they will also review body-worn camera footage of the officers involved.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.