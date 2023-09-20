Montgomery County Police Chief says drone program would get police on scene faster than ever

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said the department is considering a program that would dispatch drones to 911 calls and crimes in progress.

On FOX 5 Wednesday, Jones said the department is looking into the program and could preliminarily begin piloting the drones in areas of Silver Spring and Wheaton.

"For example, we want to be able to have our drones that when a 911 call comes in, let's say it's a robbery or a suspicious individual, that drone can actually get up in the air and actually get a good view of what's going on," Jones said.

Jones said drones would allow them to get to scenes much quicker than ever before. "We really feel good about where this potentially could assist us from a safety standpoint, and again, getting to scenes much quicker than we ever could."