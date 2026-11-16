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The Brief Jawando announced the selection during a Monday morning press briefing. DeVaul brings 33 years of law enforcement experience to the role. Jawando will take office on December 7.



Montgomery County Executive-elect Will Jawando on Monday tapped current Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul to serve as the next Montgomery County police chief, sending the nomination to the County Council for confirmation.

Jawando announced the selection during a Monday morning press briefing. . He also announced that he intends to nominate Sonia Pruitt as Civilian Assistant Chief and Ruben Rosario as Assistant Chief for Investigations.

DeVaul brings 33 years of law enforcement experience to the role, including 14 years serving as a police chief with two law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County.

"I’m a lifelong resident of Montgomery County. Growing up in the county, I did not always have good interactions with law enforcement. My views changed one interaction at a time with positive interactions I had with individual police officers," said DeVaul in a statement. "I know that trust is earned and not given, and we are committed to earning the trust of all Montgomery County residents one day at a time, one call at a time, and one person at a time."

Jawando will be inaugurated on December 7.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jawando picks Takoma Park chief to lead Montgomery County police, pending approval