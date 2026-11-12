The Brief At least five people were shot Thursday morning in northwest Washington. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. near 15th and P streets. The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately known.



Five people were shot early Thursday in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood, about one mile north of the White House, as police responded to an active shooter and a barricade situation across multiple locations.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. near 15th and P streets, according to police.

Officer Nathan Clarke said no other details were immediately available, including the exact locations of the gunfire, specifics on the barricade or the extent of the victims' injuries, according to The Associated Press.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Active shooter in DC's Logan Circle leaves 5 shot; police responding to barricade situation

Authorities cordoned off much of the 1500 block of 15th Street and urged the public to avoid the area, which includes residences, a VIDA fitness center and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and sits around the corner from a Whole Foods supermarket.

Police said the investigation and response remain ongoing.

Follow Live updates: Logan Circle active shooting, residents told to shelter in place

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.



