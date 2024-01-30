Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones set to retire

The Montgomery County Department of Police announced that after a career spanning nearly 40 years, Chief Marcus G. Jones will be retiring effective Monday, July 1, 2024.

Chief Jones is a respected leader, who, throughout his tenure, has played a pivotal role in enhancing public safety, implementing innovative policing strategies, and fostering positive relationships between MCPD and the community.

READ MORE: Maryland authorities identify vehicle that may have caused massive multi-car crash on Bay Bridge

"It has been an honor to lead such a dedicated and talented department of officers and professional staff. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am confident in the department’s continued success," said Chief Jones. "Now is the right time to retire. I am grateful for the support I have received throughout my career. While I may be stepping down a few months earlier than originally planned, I won’t be far. You will still see me around, actively engaging in and contributing to the well-being of Montgomery County."

Chief Jones was appointed the 17th Police Chief in November 2019. He began his career with MCPD in September of 1985, and worked his way up the ranks.