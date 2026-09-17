Bond hearing set for Prince George’s County teacher charged with child pornography

A Prince George’s County teacher facing child pornography charges is expected in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

The Brief A Prince George’s County teacher is expected in court Thursday for a bond hearing. Donald Kirk Marchand III was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography after a state police investigation. School officials said his employment was terminated and there is no connection between the charges and students or staff.



Donald Kirk Marchand III, 70, of College Park has been charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of child pornography following a Maryland State Police investigation. He was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections after authorities served a search warrant at his home.

Marchand worked as a teacher at Elizabeth Seton High School, an all‑girls private Catholic school in Bladensburg. School officials said he was first placed on administrative leave and later terminated. School president Lisa Grillo said in a statement that there is no connection between the charges and students or staff at the school.

Bond hearing set for Donald Kirk Marchand III, Prince George’s County teacher charged with child pornography (Maryland State Police)

Police say Marchand previously taught at other instructional institutions before joining Elizabeth Seton High School.

Anyone with information involving Marchand is asked to contact investigators with the Maryland State Police Child Exploitation Unit at 1‑800‑637‑5437.