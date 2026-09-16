PepsiCo lays off 143 in Maryland as it shuts down manufacturing, warehouse operations at bottling facility

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The Brief More than 100 workers were laid off at a PepsiCo bottling facility in Maryland. It comes as the company shuts down manufacturing and warehouse operations at the location. Impacted employees will receive support and continues pay and benefits through Nov. 13, the company said.



PepsiCo Beverages laid off 143 workers from its Maryland bottling facility as it shut down manufacturing and warehouse operations at its Cheverly location.

What we know:

The layoffs, which went into effect on Sept. 14, impacted fleet, transport, manufacturing and production operations. The food and beverage company employs 143 related employees at its Cheverly location. Nearly 98 of those impacted are union members.

Sales and delivery operations will continue without disruptions, the company said.

A spokesperson for the company attributed the decision to shifting consumer demand and technology, saying PepsiCo has to modernize its network to remain competitive.

The company emphasized that impacted employees will receive transition support, resources, and continued pay and benefits through November 13.

"For more than 60 years, the facility and its employees have played an important role in serving our business and the local community. This decision was not made lightly," the company said in a statement.