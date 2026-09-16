New Carrollton councilmember runs for mayor after former leader ousted

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The Brief New Carrollton City Councilmember Briana Urbina announced her candidacy for mayor. It comes nearly a week after the city council voted to oust the mayor over allegations that she violated a hiring freeze. Urbina was vocal in the effort to remove former Mayor Phelecia Nembhard.



A New Carrollton City councilmember announced her candidacy for mayor after the former leader was ousted by the council last week.

What we know:

Briana Urbina announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor in the city's Nov. 9 special election.

"I’m announcing my candidacy for Mayor of this incredible city because our neighbors still deserve so much better," Urbina said in a statement. "Being mayor is more than managing City Hall and waving at festivals. It’s an opportunity to fight for the future that we all deserve; a future that delivers the investments that match our values, with a bold vision and strategic direction that makes our streets safer, our neighborhoods more vibrant and communities more prosperous."

Urbina has served as a member of the city council since 2021 and served two years as council chair.

The mother and former teacher said she plans to spend the next few weeks talking to neighbors about the future.

Dig deeper:

Urbina was vocal in the effort to vote out former mayor Phelecia E. Nembhard following allegations that she violated a hiring freeze by re-hiring two ex-employees back to the city in different roles. Nembhard denied the allegations, but was voted out during a chaotic council meeting.

READ MORE | New Carrollton mayor voted out by city council after allegations she violated hiring freeze

Urbina told FOX 5 that anyone who wanted to make a hire during the freeze was directed to ask the council for permission; something she said Nembhard did not do. She also claimed that Nembhard attempted to intimidate staff.

"The only reason these people weren't given any keys is because the city manager chose to resign, and the city manager resigned because she believed this action was unlawful and tried to warn the mayor," Urbina said ahead of last week’s council meeting.

Following the vote, Nembhard accused councilmembers of misconduct, claiming one intimiated city staff to hire her wife, and accusing others of using police and city staff for personal favors.