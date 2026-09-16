Suspect in Montgomery County murder identified; search underway
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspected gunman who was charged with first-degree murder after a dispute inside a Rockville sports bar escalated into a fatal shooting.
What we know:
Authorities identified the suspect as 21-year-old Shayan Solimani Damabi of Gaithersburg. Investigators believe Solimani Damabi shot and killed 33-year-old Nicholas Njuki after an argument that began inside a local business.
According to homicide detectives, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday at Quincy’s Bar and Grill, located in the Potomac Woods Plaza off Seven Locks Road.
READ MORE | Maryland man killed in Montgomery County shooting after dispute in local bar
Witnesses reported that Solimani Damabi and Njuki got into a dispute inside the bar over a UFC fight.
The confrontation ultimately spilled into the parking lot. Njuki and a friend left the sports bar together and were driving away near the parking lot when the shooting occurred.
Montgomery County Police have released a picture of Solimani Damabi and are asking the public for help locating him as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article is from Montgomery County Police.