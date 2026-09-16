Suspect in Montgomery County murder identified; search underway

The Brief Montgomery County police have identified a Gaithersburg man as the suspect in a fatal Rockville shooting. Shayan Solimani Damabi was charged with first-degree murder after a dispute inside a bar led to a deadly shooting. Police are asking for the public's help to locate Solimani Damabi.



Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspected gunman who was charged with first-degree murder after a dispute inside a Rockville sports bar escalated into a fatal shooting.

What we know:

Authorities identified the suspect as 21-year-old Shayan Solimani Damabi of Gaithersburg. Investigators believe Solimani Damabi shot and killed 33-year-old Nicholas Njuki after an argument that began inside a local business.

According to homicide detectives, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday at Quincy’s Bar and Grill, located in the Potomac Woods Plaza off Seven Locks Road.

READ MORE | Maryland man killed in Montgomery County shooting after dispute in local bar

Witnesses reported that Solimani Damabi and Njuki got into a dispute inside the bar over a UFC fight.

The confrontation ultimately spilled into the parking lot. Njuki and a friend left the sports bar together and were driving away near the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

Montgomery County Police have released a picture of Solimani Damabi and are asking the public for help locating him as the investigation continues.