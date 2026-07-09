Montgomery County police arrest suspect accused of home break-ins and Jeep theft

The Brief Around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a man broke into a home on Perrywood Court in Burtonsville, stealing cash, before entering a second neighboring home through a garage door. After being spotted by the second homeowner, the suspect grabbed a set of keys and fled the scene in the victim's red Jeep Wrangler. Police responded within minutes and arrested the suspect by Thursday; detectives note that the thief may have entered the home previously, given how quickly he located the keys.



A man is in custody after police say he broke into multiple homes and stole a vehicle in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

According to authorities, the suspect targeted a neighborhood on Perrywood Court in Burtonsville around 7:15 p.m. Investigators say the man first entered a home where he stole cash.

The suspect, described as wearing dark pants and a gray T-shirt, then allegedly walked across the street to a neighboring home. Police say he entered the second residence through a door attached to the garage, where he was spotted by the homeowner.

According to police, the man grabbed a set of keys, entered the garage and drove off in the homeowner's red Jeep Wrangler. The victim immediately contacted the Montgomery County Police Department, and officers responded to the scene within minutes.

On Thursday, detectives informed the victim that the man accused of the crimes had been apprehended.

"What was most disturbing is I have reason to believe that the guy that broke into the house may have come in prior," the Jeep owner told FOX 5. "Because when I spoke with the police detectives today, they said it just didn't make sense that the guy would know exactly how to get into the house and then where the keys were."

Neighbors described the incident as "terrifying."

What we don't know:

Details regarding how police located and captured the Accu sed man have not yet been released.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.