Montgomery County pastor convicted of rape and sex offense against parishioner

A Montgomery County pastor was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and a fourth-degree sex offense against a parishioner.

The pastor, Erick Odir Vidal-Fuentes, 39, of Hyattsville, "abused his position as head of a church to gain the confidence of this parishioner, and then violated her trust, victimizing her," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy



According to the state's attorney's office, the incident occurred on September 29, 2020, at the Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene in the 7500 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Takoma Park.

Erick Odir Vidal-Fuentes, 39, of Hyattsville Photo via Montgomery County Department of Police

Takoma Park police began looking into the allegations in June 2021. Vidal-Fuentes was arrested on August 5, 2021, and charged at the time with second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense. The victim, who attends the church, has not been identified.

Vidal-Fuentes currently has another case pending for assault on an additional church member who came forward and testified during this trial.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.