Montgomery County officials find gas leak at Northwood High School construction site

The Brief A gas leak was detected at the Northwood High School construction site in Montgomery County. Officials say a four-inch, high-pressure gas line ruptured. Residents in the area have been advised to shelter in place, but officials say no evacuations are necessary at this time.



Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says there was a gas leak at the construction site of a high school.

What we know:

Officials say the incident happened at the Northwood High School construction site.

They say there was a four-inch, high-pressure gas line that ruptured. It is now secured and under control. There was no fire, and no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

University Boulevard is open between Caddington Avenue and Arcola Avenue. But police remain on the scene.

Representatives with the gas company are also on scene, controlling the gas leak near the home.

Residents have been advised to shelter in place, but officials say no evacuations are necessary at this time.