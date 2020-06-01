Montgomery County officers kneel in solidarity with George Floyd protesters

At many protests across the country and the D.C. region, police officers are joining peaceful demonstrations in wake of the George Floyd protests.

Montgomery County police officers were seen kneeling with demonstrators over the weekend in Germantown, Maryland.

The symbol sparked four years ago by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against African Americans.

Officers in the video are seen kneeling as demonstrators applaud loudly in their recognition for peace.

