Sherwood High School community mourns loss of 17-year-old student killed in crash

A small but growing memorial now marks the site near Norwood Road and Nesbitt Farm Lane where 17-year-old Sanaa Vil died after she crashed her car on Wednesday morning. Friends of the high school senior are heartbroken.

"Beautiful, amazing, and just kind," said Caitlyn Taylor to describe Vil, her classmate at Sherwood High School. "She was always smiling, always happy."

According to Montgomery County Police, Vil was driving with two other students around 8 a.m. when the car hit a light pole, less than a mile from the school. A letter from the school's principal stated, "While the two others are currently receiving care at the hospital, we grieve the loss of Sanaa, whose vibrant presence touched many of us in the Sherwood community."

READ MORE: 17 year-old-dead, 2 teens injured after a vehicle collided with light pole in Maryland

Throughout the day and night, people left flowers at the crash site to remember Vil. School leaders praised her as an outstanding student, active in the Black Student Union and a member of the Varsity girls' basketball team.

Neighbors in the community noted the dangerous curve near the crash site. A witness told FOX 5 that rescuers used tools to remove the vehicle's doors and roof.

Montgomery County Police are still investigating the crash. It is unclear if speed or slick roads were factors.