Catherine Hoggle reindicted on murder charges of missing children; bond review hearing scheduled

In a stunning development in one of the region’s most haunting missing persons cases, Catherine Hoggle, the mother of two children who disappeared in 2014, has been reindicted for their murders.

The Brief Catherine Hoggle reindicted on murder charges of missing children. She’s in custody with a court hearing set for Monday. Her lawyer says she’s still incompetent to stand trial.



Hoggle, 38, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob. She has been in custody in Montgomery County since Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a bond review hearing.

Mother reindicted

The new charges come nearly 11 years after Sarah and Jacob were reported missing. Hoggle was the last person seen with the children. At the time, she told investigators she had dropped them off at daycare or left them with friends, but those accounts were never verified. The children were never found.

Their father, Troy Turner, has spent years searching for answers and demanding accountability. He declined to speak on camera but told FOX 5 that he continues to fight for his children.

The backstory:

Hoggle was initially charged years ago, but proceedings were delayed after she was repeatedly deemed incompetent to stand trial and committed to a psychiatric facility. Last month, she was discharged from the hospital, prompting prosecutors to act quickly, reindict her, and take her into custody in Kent County.

Defense attorney David Felsen is challenging both the indictment and her detention, arguing that Hoggle remains under civil commitment and was never formally released into the community. He also claimed the defense was notified of today’s hearing via a press release, not through the court.

"Ms. Hoggle was held for 8 years having been judicially determined to be incompetent. Every doctor found that, every doctor agreed with that. Nothing’s changed," said David Felsen, Catherine Hoggle's attorney.

Prosecutors are expected to hold a press conference following Monday’s hearing.

