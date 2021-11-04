Montgomery County man wins FOX Bet Super 6, splits $300K prize with players across U.S.

A Montgomery County man who won the FOX Bet Super 6 last weekend joined FOX 5 on Thursday to talk about splitting the pot of more than $300,000 with four other people across the country.

The FOX Bet Super 6 "Stack The Cash" promotion is a competition where the grand prize rises higher as more people enter.

Super 6 winner Ken Horowitz of Silver Spring, a Steelers fan, says he's been playing the game for years, but has never come close to winning.

"Most of my bets are just luck because I just pick some things and, as far as the score goes, it's basically just a guess," he tells FOX 5.

One of the biggest questions among the FOX 5 crew: What does Horowitz plan to do with his winnings?

"We're actually planning a trip to Hawaii," he says. "It's going to be really nice!"

Watch the full interview with Horowitz above and learn more about FOX Bet Super 6 here.